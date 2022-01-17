Volunteers work at community garden to honor MLK

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Young people from across an Eastern Carolina community volunteered Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The East Carolina University Sustainability program partnered with nearby high schools and college students, along with the environmental service organization Love A Sea Turtle, to improve the Greenville Community Garden and Orchard.

The garden grows fresh produce to share with area food pantries and soup kitchens.

Volunteers helped weed the garden, transplant blackberry vines, and pick up trash along the greenway.

D.H. Conley High School student and volunteer Michelle Song says the volunteering was a fun way to honor Dr. King’s legacy of service.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity and a wonderful honor to serve to this community and give back to them as they did to us.”

Fleet Feet shoes of Greenville raised funds to support the garden this past fall. Monday, the store presented volunteers with a check for $3,000 to continue their community service efforts.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.