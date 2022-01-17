Advertisement

Volunteers work at community garden to honor MLK

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Young people from across an Eastern Carolina community volunteered Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The East Carolina University Sustainability program partnered with nearby high schools and college students, along with the environmental service organization Love A Sea Turtle, to improve the Greenville Community Garden and Orchard.

The garden grows fresh produce to share with area food pantries and soup kitchens.

Volunteers helped weed the garden, transplant blackberry vines, and pick up trash along the greenway.

D.H. Conley High School student and volunteer Michelle Song says the volunteering was a fun way to honor Dr. King’s legacy of service.

Fleet Feet shoes of Greenville raised funds to support the garden this past fall. Monday, the store presented volunteers with a check for $3,000 to continue their community service efforts.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
Mt. Olive police vehicle hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant
The officer crashed her patrol car after chasing the suspect.
Suspect identified in Mt. Olive patrol car hijacking, officer released from Vidant
WITN First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain expected after a wintry mix this morning
Traffic Stop Leads To Robbery Suspect Arrest
Traffic stop leads to robbery suspect arrest in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Communities hold MLK events
On national holiday, hospital staff wearily keep working
On national holiday, hospital staff wearily keep working
Volunteers work at community garden to honor MLK
Volunteers work at community garden to honor MLK
Senators will vote Wednesday to delay state primary to June 7th
Senators will vote Wednesday to delay state primary to June 7th