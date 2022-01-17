Significant dune damage on Ocracoke due to storm

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - This past weekend’s storm caused severe beach erosion on Ocracoke Island.

Video from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shows long stretches of sandbags where protective dunes used to be on the north end of the barrier island.

Highway 12 has sand and ocean overwash in several places, while ferries to Hatteras Island and ones to Cedar Island and Swan Quarter have canceled their routes due to windy conditions and rough seas.

The ferries hope to be back in operation on Tuesday.

