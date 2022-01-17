Senators will vote Wednesday to delay state primary to June 7th

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State senators are expected to vote Wednesday on delaying this year’s primary to June 7th.

The statewide primary is set for May 17th, but several groups contend the new redistricting maps are unconstitutional.

The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in that case on February 2nd.

The state Board of Elections said it needs finalized districts in place by February 14th in order to get everything ready for a May 17th primary date.

The GOP-controlled Senate says if the high court mandates the redrawing of districts, the timeframe will be too tight to then allow potential candidates to file for office in the new districts in time for a May 17th primary.

“The redistricting case schedule adopted by the state Supreme Court provides as little as 12 days for the court to decide on a lengthy and complex redistricting case, write a decision, and for the legislature to draw new districts if the Supreme Court strikes down the current ones.”

