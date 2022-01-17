Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When does a full moon rise?

All full moons rise during a similar event
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, January 17th, there is a full moon. It is the Wolf Moon, the first full moon of a year. Every full moon has something in common regarding when it rises. Check out the trivia question below and make a selection.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 17
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 17(WITN)

Think of what makes the moon full. Where is the sun when the moon is full? Will the time of day or night have anything to do with it?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 17
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 17(WITN)

Every full moon rises close to sunset. In fact, the full moon is the moonrise closest to sunset for that moon cycle. When the moon rises close to sunset, as it does today, it will be in the night sky the entire night. The Earth is located between the sun and moon on full moons. We are seeing the moon fully illuminated by the sun. One handy tip, whatever percentage of the moon’s disc we see, is the same percentage the moon will be visible in the night sky. So a full moon, is 100% of the moon’s disc, so it is seen 100% of the night. When you see a half moon, it is in the night sky half the night. The other half of the time, it is in the day sky. - Phillip Williams

