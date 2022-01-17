Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When does a full moon rise?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, January 17th, there is a full moon. It is the Wolf Moon, the first full moon of a year. Every full moon has something in common regarding when it rises. Check out the trivia question below and make a selection.

Think of what makes the moon full. Where is the sun when the moon is full? Will the time of day or night have anything to do with it?

Every full moon rises close to sunset. In fact, the full moon is the moonrise closest to sunset for that moon cycle. When the moon rises close to sunset, as it does today, it will be in the night sky the entire night. The Earth is located between the sun and moon on full moons. We are seeing the moon fully illuminated by the sun. One handy tip, whatever percentage of the moon’s disc we see, is the same percentage the moon will be visible in the night sky. So a full moon, is 100% of the moon’s disc, so it is seen 100% of the night. When you see a half moon, it is in the night sky half the night. The other half of the time, it is in the day sky. - Phillip Williams

