No charges in crash involving Kinston police officer

A Kinston police officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston police officer will not be charged after he totaled his patrol car a couple of days before Christmas while on his way to work.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on December 23rd on Highway 11 between Pink Hill and Deep Run.

The Highway Patrol said Officer Josiah Dorton was heading north on the highway when he swerved off the right side of the highway, attempting to avoid an animal.

The report, which was just finalized, said the police cruiser hit a culvert and landed on its side.

Dorton was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care where he was checked out for any injuries.

Damage to the 2015 cruiser was listed at $14,000.

