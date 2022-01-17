Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny, brisk for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The winds will stay up on Monday, keeping a flood threat going for the Outer Banks
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the large storm system departs our area, the winds will continue a little while longer. The westerly flow of 15 to 25mph will create sound side flooding concerns through the day, with peak flooding occurring during high tides (next at 7:15-7:45 p.m.). Winds will die down slowly Monday night. Expect partly sunny skies Monday with a chilly high in the upper 40s.

Skies will stay sunny Tuesday with another day of chilly upper 40s. Temps will jump to 60 on Wednesday as winds turn to the southwest ahead of the next front. Our next cold front will arrive Thursday, bringing cold air and rain drops to the East. A coastal low will try to form along the front as it sits near our coast. If it does form and hugs the coast, we could see a chance for a wintry mix here in the Eastern NC on Friday. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 30s on Friday and Saturday as the cold air huddles overhead. It will move out by Sunday, returning the mercury to the 40s.

MLK Jr Day

Partly sunny, windy and chilly. High of 47. Wind: W 15-20 G30

Tuesday

Sunny and chilly. High of 48. Wind: W: 7-12 G18

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warmer. High of 60. Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday

Rain showers likely. High of 54. Wind SW becoming N 10-15

