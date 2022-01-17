Heavy snow causes roof collapse at Brevard College

BREVARD, N.C. (AP) - Heavy snow during a winter storm Sunday caused part of a roof to collapse on a dorm at Brevard College.

Authorities said all 50 students inside got out safely.

Emergency crews responded to Jones Hall just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Melody Ferguson, a sophomore at the college, told WLOS-TV that she saw the roof collapse as she was walking past the dorm.

She said as soon as the roof collapsed, someone pulled the fire alarm to alert authorities.

Brevard Fire Captain Adam Hughey said that quick thinking with the fire alarm made all the difference.

He said everyone got out and was accounted for. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.