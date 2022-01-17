Fayetteville factory worker gets chance to win $2 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Fayetteville woman will spin a giant prize wheel Wednesday with the chance of winning a $2 million prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says LaKisa McKethan bought a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off ticket after working her third-shift job.

“I was gonna wait,” McKethan recalled. “But I always knew the early bird gets the worm. I was like ‘woah’ and I was in shock.”

On Wednesday, McKethan will spin the wheel with the chance of landing a prize ranging from $400,000 to $2 million. The previous two people to spin wheel were a Greensboro postal worker, who won $900,000, and a Durham cook, who won $400,000.

The Bigger $pin event will air live on the lottery’s Facebook page at 1 p.m. It will also be able to be seen after the evening lottery drawings on WITN-TV.

McKethan has credited her young son for her good luck, saying he told her he prayed for her to win a million dollars so she wouldn’t have to worry about money.

