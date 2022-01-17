Farmville Central basketball speaks after solid weekend of play, stopped game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We stopped at Kinston on Saturday night for the Brandon Ingram MLK basketball tournament. A great day of hoops, until the end.

For the 2nd time this week Kinston had a game where fans fought and got pepper sprayed.

For the 2nd time this winter Farmville Central had a fan related fight lead to the stoppage of their game.

“Players, and fan safety, obviously we got our team off the court very quickly. Kinston was very gracious and got us in a room where we knew everyone was safe and got a few kids in there that were a little scared. It’s always the kids that end up getting to be hurt,” says Farmville Central Head Coach Larry Williford, “Bad ending to an otherwise day that’s supposed to be a great day. For a lot of money that’s supposed to go to a great foundation.”

Proceeds from the day went to the United Way of Lenoir County. 7 games played at Kinston high made it to the final 4 and a half minutes.

“That’s not what we signed up for when we came to the MLK,” says Farmville Central freshman guard Mykal Williams, “They did a good job to get us out of the situation and get us back to the locker room.”

“No, it’s not. We had something like this happen 2-3 weeks ago when we was in the John Wall tournament. Our second game of the tournament,” says Farmville Central senior captain Derrick Cox Junior, “So it’s just, man it’s still crazy, we still wanted to play. So, we are kinda bummed out about it.”

The teams mutually decided to call it a game, after all the fans were cleared out, following the incident. Farmville Central the winners 61-45. The Jaguars beat rival Greene Central the night before. A big weekend for the 3-time defending state champions.

“We are very proud,” says Williams, “We played hard both games and we are excited to come out with a W.”

“Proud of our guys for people stepping up. We had a lot of injuries coming out of the John Wall. Our leading scorer is still not back. He will be back with us in about a week and a half,” says Williford, “We’ve talked all year about being comfortable in uncomfortable situations and some younger kids have stepped up.”

And this group plans to continue to grow the rest of the way.

“One of the funnest groups I’ve had, as far as, every night at practice man guys getting after it,” says Williford.

“When I came to this school, I planned on winning championships, and that’s what I want to do,” says Williams.

Farmville Central was scheduled to host a MLK Day tournament on Monday. They cancelled it Saturday due to the weather impacting travel for teams traveling to play. They face North Pitt next on Wednesday night.

