Events hosted in ENC to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the world — dedicated his life to achieving racial equality, a goal he said was inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war.(Source: Universal News Reel via CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several events will be hosted on Monday to honor the life or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Greenville:

  • The 25th Annual Community Unity Breakfast will be hosted Monday morning at the ECU Murphy Center on ECU’s campus. The breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9:00 a.m.
  • The Sustainability Program’s Day of Service event will take place at the Greenville Community Gardena and Orchard at 12:30 a.m.
  • The Coalition Against Racism will host the annual MLK March & Rally for social and economic justice march. The march will start at 10:00 a.m. Thomas Foreman Park and will end at the Pitt County courthouse at 10:30 a.m., where a rally will begin.

In Martin County:

  • The Martin County Arts Council will partner with the Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church to host a Martin Luther King Jr. event. The event is hosted at the Martin County Auditorium and will include speakers Kim Pearson and Dr. Kenneth Hammond.

In Morehead City:

  • Several organizations will host an event focused on celebrating the life of Dr. King will be hosted at the MLK Park in Morehead City from 1-3 p.m. There will be music, inspirational speakers and more.

