Events hosted in ENC to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several events will be hosted on Monday to honor the life or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Greenville:

The 25th Annual Community Unity Breakfast will be hosted Monday morning at the ECU Murphy Center on ECU’s campus. The breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9:00 a.m.

The Sustainability Program’s Day of Service event will take place at the Greenville Community Gardena and Orchard at 12:30 a.m.