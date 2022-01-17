ECU women’s basketball earns first conference win
ECU 71, Cincinnati 48
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball shutdown Cincinnati with solid defense to earn its first conference win of the season 71-48 on Sunday afternoon in Greenville.
ECU forced 31 turnovers on the Bearcats and improve to 8-9 and 1-3 AAC.
Pirates’ Raven Johnson leading the way for ECU with a game high 22 points. Taniyah Thompson added 13 points and Alexsia Rose chipped in a co-career high 12 in the win.
ECU is home again on Wednesday night when they host Temple at 6 PM.
