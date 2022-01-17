ECU women’s basketball earns first conference win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball shutdown Cincinnati with solid defense to earn its first conference win of the season 71-48 on Sunday afternoon in Greenville.

ECU forced 31 turnovers on the Bearcats and improve to 8-9 and 1-3 AAC.

Pirates’ Raven Johnson leading the way for ECU with a game high 22 points. Taniyah Thompson added 13 points and Alexsia Rose chipped in a co-career high 12 in the win.

ECU is home again on Wednesday night when they host Temple at 6 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.