Advertisement

Bridges scores 38, Hornets beat Knicks without Ball

(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 97-87 victory over the New York Knicks.

Terry Rozier added 22 points. He and Bridges combined to outscore the Knicks by themselves in the first half as Charlotte bounced back nicely from a loss to Orlando that ended its four-game winning streak.

The Hornets played without LaMelo Ball but didn’t miss their flashy point guard, with Bridges driving them to a strong start.

He scored 28 points in the first half and got the basket that tied his previous high of 35 points in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
Mt. Olive police vehicle hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant
The officer crashed her patrol car after chasing the suspect.
Suspect identified in Mt. Olive patrol car hijacking, officer released from Vidant
WITN First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain expected after a wintry mix this morning
Traffic Stop Leads To Robbery Suspect Arrest
Traffic stop leads to robbery suspect arrest in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game...
Jones, Raiders fall to Bengals
ECU's Brandon Suggs hits game winner at the buzzer to lift Pirates over Memphis.
ECU men’s basketball comes back from 19 down to stun Memphis at the buzzer
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes bounce back with big win over Vancouver
Duke forward Mark Williams had 8 blocks in a victory over NC State on Saturday
#2 Duke tops NC State men’s basketball