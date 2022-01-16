Weather cancels some in-person church services Sunday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some churches here in the East are cancelling services in response to Sunday morning icy weather conditions.

According to a Facebook post, Ignite Church is only having one in-person service and online service Sunday at 11a.m.

Koinonia Christian Center Church also posted to social media saying they cancelled all in-person worship due to winter weather conditions and safety precautions. The church is offering a live stream at 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. instead.

