Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to robbery suspect arrest in Rocky Mount

Traffic Stop Leads To Robbery Suspect Arrest
Traffic Stop Leads To Robbery Suspect Arrest(Traffic Stop Leads To Robbery Suspect Arrest)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday while on routine patrol, officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department saw a vehicle matching the description of a stolen car that was reported on January 6, 2022.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Cascade Ave. A records check by the Rocky Mount Emergency 9-1-1 center verified that the vehicle was, in fact, the one reported stolen.

The vehicle was operated by 23-year-old Jonarius Whitaker.

Two juveniles, 15 and sixteen 16 were also inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. Whitaker informed officers there were multiple firearms inside the vehicle and admitted to stealing the car.

The investigation identified Whitaker as a convicted felon, recently released from prison in December 2021.

Officers searched the vehicle, locating and seizing the firearms.

While searching the vehicle, they discovered clothing matching the description a suspect was seen wearing in video surveillance from the January 13, Commercial Robbery at Family Dollar on Goldrock Rd and a Commercial Robbery in Edgecombe County.

Whitaker was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Whitaker received a $68,000 secure bond and is remanded to the Nash County Detention Facility. The two juveniles were cited and released.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds expected Sunday
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting at other employee, wounding customer
Johnny Hobbs
TROOPERS: Man who hit husband, wife in Greene County charged with DWI
Karly Gurganus | Michael Bray
Drugs smuggled into jail via woman’s underclothing
Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency in advance of winter storm

Latest News

Mt. Olive police vehicle hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant
DURHAM SHOOTING
Man in custody shot, killed by Duke University police officer while at emergency room
The accident happened on the corner of Doctors Dr. and Herritage St. in Kinston.
Kinston crash overturns vehicle, 1 injured
As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the...
One dead in Kinston from early morning hit-and-run