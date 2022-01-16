Traffic stop leads to robbery suspect arrest in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday while on routine patrol, officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department saw a vehicle matching the description of a stolen car that was reported on January 6, 2022.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Cascade Ave. A records check by the Rocky Mount Emergency 9-1-1 center verified that the vehicle was, in fact, the one reported stolen.

The vehicle was operated by 23-year-old Jonarius Whitaker.

Two juveniles, 15 and sixteen 16 were also inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. Whitaker informed officers there were multiple firearms inside the vehicle and admitted to stealing the car.

The investigation identified Whitaker as a convicted felon, recently released from prison in December 2021.

Officers searched the vehicle, locating and seizing the firearms.

While searching the vehicle, they discovered clothing matching the description a suspect was seen wearing in video surveillance from the January 13, Commercial Robbery at Family Dollar on Goldrock Rd and a Commercial Robbery in Edgecombe County.

Whitaker was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Whitaker received a $68,000 secure bond and is remanded to the Nash County Detention Facility. The two juveniles were cited and released.

