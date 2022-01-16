State leaders provide inclement weather update

Advertisement

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gives winter weather update
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper alongside other state officials gave an update on winter weather conditions across the state Sunday.

Cooper said North Carolinians are feeling the effects of the winter storm as it moves through the state. He recalled some areas to the west seeing eight to 12 inches of snow and central N.C.’s icing troubles.

Department of Transportation secretary, Eric Boyette said the storm is also impacting Eastern North Carolina with high rain and winds. As a result, they are canceling some ferry routes.

“Due to the high winds, we have temporarily suspended our sound side ferry routes to Ocracoke and the route to South Port. We’ve also scaled back our Cherry Branch ferry route.”

Department of Transportation secretary, Eric Boyette

Boyette also warned heavy rain could lead to flooding in the East, reminding drivers to never drive through flooded roads.

