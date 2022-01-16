Advertisement

NCEL 01-15-2022

NCEL 01-15-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds expected Sunday
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting at other employee, wounding customer
Johnny Hobbs
TROOPERS: Man who hit husband, wife in Greene County charged with DWI
Karly Gurganus | Michael Bray
Drugs smuggled into jail via woman’s underclothing
Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency in advance of winter storm

Latest News

NCEL 01-15-21
Man in custody shot, killed by Duke University police officer while at emergency room
Mt. Olive police vehicle hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant
ECU men’s basketball comes back from 19 down to stun Memphis at the buzzer