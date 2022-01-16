Advertisement

Mt. Olive police vehicle hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A Mount Olive police officer has been airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after crashing his vehicle in pursuit of a hijacking suspect.

Police Chief Jason Hughes says a man hijacked a police department vehicle at a Walmart in Mt. Olive.

An officer pursued the hijacking suspect, and in his pursuit, he lost control of his patrol car and crashed.

There is no current update on the officer’s condition.

A suspect is in custody.

WITN will update this story as more information becomes available.

