Jones, Raiders fall to Bengals

Former ECU wide receiver caught touchdown in loss
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Joe Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives, including two of his touchdown passes, and rookie Evan McPherson made four field goals as the Cincinnati Bengals finally advanced in the playoffs with a 26-19 win over Las Vegas in Saturday’s wild-card game.

Former ECU wide receiver Zay Jones had 5 receptions for 61 yards, one for a touchdown.

It was a victory three decades in the making for the Bengals (11-7). After going from worst to first in the AFC North with a generally young roster, they ended an embarrassing long postseason drought that spanned 31 years and eight consecutive defeats. ``Who Dey’' indeed.

