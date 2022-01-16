Advertisement

Hurricanes bounce back with big win over Vancouver

Canes 4, Canucks 1
Carolina Hurricanes
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1.

Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier.

Sebastian Aho and Steven Lorentz had the other Carolina goals and Andrei Svechnikov posted two assists.

Bo Horvat scored in the first period for Vancouver. The Canucks have lost the first three games of a five-game trip.

