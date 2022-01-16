Whether forces church to cancel event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) -Sunday’s Winter whether forced one church here in the East to cancel their event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King birthday committee, Marie Dixon said in hopes to keep people safe, the event was canceled because of whether.

WITN meteorologist encouraged people to avoid the roadways Sunday morning because of a sleet and rain mixture.

Dixon said they’re plan was to sponsor the Freedom for Voters ride across the town of Warsaw to spread awareness around voting rights laws.

