Advertisement

ECU men’s basketball comes back from 19 down to stun Memphis at the buzzer

ECU 72, Memphis 71
ECU's Brandon Suggs hits game winner at the buzzer to lift Pirates over Memphis.
ECU's Brandon Suggs hits game winner at the buzzer to lift Pirates over Memphis.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Brandon Suggs hit the game winning jumper in the final second as ECU stunned Memphis 72-71 on Saturday night in Greenville.

The Pirates got down by 19 points in the first half. Memphis led by Jalen Duren who had 15 points and Emoni Bates who added 13 points.

ECU chipped away at the deficit little by little. Alano Frink and Tristen Newton both had 11 points. They got it down to single digits late in the 2nd half. ECU went crazy in the final minute. Newton hit a three to get it to 5. Then Vance Jackson nailed a corner three to tie it in the final minute. He had a co-game high 17 points.

After Memphis got a free throw. ECU appeared to be stopped by a great block by the Tigers. The refs put 1 second on the clock after review. Coach Joe Dooley said the review allowed them to draw up their inbound play. They got the ball to Suggs who hit a jumper as time expired to give ECU the victory as many of the 5,107 fans stormed the court. Suggs finished with a co-game high 17 and said he had never hit a shot like that in his life.

ECU is 10-0 at home for the first time since the 1955-56 season. The Pirates improve to 11-5 overall, 2-2 in conference. They host a very tough UCF team on Tuesday night at 7 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds expected Sunday
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting at other employee, wounding customer
Johnny Hobbs
TROOPERS: Man who hit husband, wife in Greene County charged with DWI
Karly Gurganus | Michael Bray
Drugs smuggled into jail via woman’s underclothing
Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency in advance of winter storm

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes bounce back with big win over Vancouver
Duke forward Mark Williams had 8 blocks in a victory over NC State on Saturday
#2 Duke tops NC State men’s basketball
J.H. Rose boys, Farmville boys and D.H. Conley girls win big basketball games, Silver hits 1000th ca
Kylah Silver hits 1000th point, Conley girls, Rose and Farmville Central boys earn big wins.
J.H. Rose boys, Farmville boys and D.H. Conley girls win big basketball games, Silver hits 1000th career point for Vikings