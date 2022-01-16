Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Morning sleet turns to heavy afternoon rain

A Winter Storm will affect the state Sunday, but ENC will see mainly rain
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Central and Western North Carolina until midnight tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas between I-95 and Highway 17 until noon. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for the sounds and Outer Banks as winds blow at 20 to 30 mph sustained.

The storm system responsible for the warnings and advisories will move over Eastern NC from sunrise today through sunset. We will see primarily rain from this system, however, it has started with an icy mix. No accumulations are expected and the afternoon downpours will wash away anything that sticks to grassy/elevated surfaces. The second half of the system will be rain for us as temperatures bounce back above freezing. Most areas will likely see an inch or more of rainfall before the rain exits Sunday night.

We will also see winds increase today, especially along the coast with sustained winds blowing in at 20-30 mph and gusts over 40 mph. Coastal flooding will be possible through the day, however the chances of flooding will be higher around high tide. The next high tide will come between 6:30 - 7:00 p.m. for most beaches. Stay in touch with the WITN weather forecasts on this website, the WITN Weather App, and on WITN.

Projected Rainfall
Projected Rainfall(WITN)

Saturday

Mostly cloudy and cold with a high of only 40. Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday Night

Cloudy with mixed wintry precipitation possible toward sunrise far inland areas. Low: 29. Wind: NE 5-10. Precipitation chance: 20%.

Sunday

Inland AM sleet and freezing rain turns to all rain during the morning. Breezy with afternoon temperatures ranging from the low 40s well inland to 50s on the coast. Wind: NE 15-25. Rain chance: 100%.

Sunday Night

Rain during the evening then clearing skies. Low: 34. Wind: SW 10-20. Rain chance: 100%.

MLK Jr Day

Partly sunny, windy and chilly. High of 47. Wind: W 15-25.

