#2 Duke tops NC State men’s basketball

Smith has 19 to lead the way for NC State
Duke forward Mark Williams had 8 blocks in a victory over NC State on Saturday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Mark Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks to lead eighth-ranked Duke’s dominant effort inside as the Blue Devils beat North Carolina State 88-73.

The win came with Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline after missing a game due to illness.

Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points for the Blue Devils, who shot a season-best 58.3%. Duke also had a season-best 58 points in the paint behind the 7-foot-1 Williams and 6-10 Banchero.

Freshman Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central graduate, had 19 points to lead N.C. State. The Wolfpack shot 41% for the game.

