Wagner brothers, Magic top Hornets to end 10-game slide

Orlando 116, Charlotte 109
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a “mixtape” of each franchise’s “greatest hits” through the design of the City Edition uniform.(Charlotte Hornets)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Moritz Wagner scored a season-high 26 points, younger brother Franz added 19 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-109 to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Gary Harris added 18 points for the Magic, who had not won since before Christmas. Orlando trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, but took advantage of a cold-shooting Hornets team to open a 13-point lead with 2 minutes left punctuated by Moritz Wanger’s dunk and flex off a feed from Cole Anthony.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points and eight assists for the Hornets (23-20), who had their five-game win streak snapped.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

