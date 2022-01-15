Wagner brothers, Magic top Hornets to end 10-game skid
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Moritz Wagner scored a season-high 26 points, younger brother Franz added 19 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-109 to snap a 10-game losing streak.
Gary Harris added 18 points for the Magic, who had not won since before Christmas.
Orlando trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, but took advantage of a cold-shooting Hornets team to open a 13-point lead with 2 minutes left punctuated by Moritz Wanger’s dunk-and-flex off a feed from Cole Anthony.
LaMelo Ball had 23 points and eight assists for the Hornets (23-20), who had their five-game win streak snapped.
