Advertisement

UPDATE: Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son

Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Hampstead man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his own mother, sister, and son in Wilmington Saturday.

Police say officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Landfall Center shopping complex in Wilmington

Wilbert Lamont Robinson, 40, is charged with three counts of first degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle, killing his mother, Diretta Robinson, his sister, Trina Robinson, and his 13-year-old son. Police say Wilbert also shot himself and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“This is a very unfortunate, tragic incident, and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families that are impacted by this and any friends and loved ones,” Williams said.

Police say the case has been handed over to the district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Olive police vehicle hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds expected Sunday
WITN First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain expected after a wintry mix this morning
Capt. Turner says the name of the victim is not yet confirmed.
One dead in Kinston from early morning hit-and-run
DURHAM SHOOTING
Man in custody shot, killed by Duke University police officer while at emergency room

Latest News

Suspect identified in Mt. Olive patrol car hijacking, officer released from Vidant
The officer crashed her patrol car after chasing the suspect.
Suspect identified in Mt. Olive patrol car hijacking, officer released from Vidant
One dead in Kinston from early morning hit-and-run
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gives winter weather update
State leaders provide inclement weather update
Weather cancels some in-person church services Sunday