Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Edgecombe County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Contussia Rogers was last seen on Chris Lane near Tarboro, in a camo short sleeve shirt, blueish-grey style pants, and flip-flops. She is believed to be suffering from some dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Rogers is described as a white, 35-year-old woman with brown, medium-length hair, and hazel eyes. She is five feet, six inches tall, and weighs about 241 pounds.

Rogers’ direction of travel is unknown, but DPS says she could possibly be headed to her grandmother’s home on Gurganis Road in Onslow County.

Anyone with information as to Rogers’ location is asked to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-691-7811.

A photo of Rogers was not provided.

