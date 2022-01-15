One dead in Kinston from early morning hit-and-run

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Kinston.

Captain Brandon Turner with the Kinston Police Department says the accident happened at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Capt. Turner says the name of the victim is not yet confirmed.

