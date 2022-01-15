Advertisement

One dead in Kinston from early morning hit-and-run

As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the...
As we reflect back on 2021, Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the number of fatal crashes was up from 2020.(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Kinston.

Captain Brandon Turner with the Kinston Police Department says the accident happened at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Capt. Turner says the name of the victim is not yet confirmed.

WITN will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds expected Sunday
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting at other employee, wounding customer
Johnny Hobbs
TROOPERS: Man who hit husband, wife in Greene County charged with DWI
Karly Gurganus | Michael Bray
Drugs smuggled into jail via woman’s underclothing
Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency in advance of winter storm

Latest News

Governor Cooper on Winter weather
Governor Cooper encourages people to prepare ahead of Winter storm
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds expected Sunday
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing Durham child
J.H. Rose boys, Farmville boys and D.H. Conley girls win big basketball games, Silver hits 1000th ca