North Carolina Supreme Court sets Feb. 2 redistricting hearing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Supreme Court will hear lawyers’ arguments in pending redistricting litigation early next month.

The court announced on Friday that it will hold a virtual hearing the morning of Feb. 2.

The plaintiffs in redistricting lawsuits appealed Tuesday’s decision by three trial judges who declined to strike down the congressional and General Assembly districts enacted by the Republican-controlled legislature in November.

The released schedule would appear to leave the Supreme Court with little time to rule and keep the May 17 primary going as scheduled.

The State Board of Elections has said maps need to be settled by Feb. 18.

