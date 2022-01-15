Advertisement

NCEL 01-14-2022

NCEL 01-14-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking wet weather for the weekend
Johnny Hobbs
TROOPERS: Man who hit husband, wife in Greene County charged with DWI
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting at other employee, wounding customer
Karly Gurganus | Michael Bray
Drugs smuggled into jail via woman’s underclothing
Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency in advance of winter storm

Latest News

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing Durham child
J.H. Rose boys, Farmville boys and D.H. Conley girls win big basketball games, Silver hits 1000th ca
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking wet weather for the weekend
NCEL 01-14-22