Kinston crash overturns vehicle, 1 injured

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A crash at the corner of Doctors Drive and Herritage Street in Kinston has left one person injured.

A woman was hurt in an overturned car involved in the crash. The other driver was not injured.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged from the accident, but it is not clear which direction each car was traveling.

Kinston Police are currently investigating the crash.

WITN will update this story as more information is available.

