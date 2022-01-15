Grocery stores prepare for shopping increase ahead of winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winter weather in North Carolina is sending shoppers to grocery store aisles to stock up on essentials.

From a staffing standpoint, the manager of the Piggly Wiggly in Greenville says they have been able to manage even with the omicron variant’s surge.

“We’ve got plenty of product,” store manager Donnie Summerlin said. “We’re getting it in. We are short some items but we’re substituting where we can.”

For Rose Skinner, an avid Piggly Wiggly shopper, preparing for severe weather inks her shopping list with, “definitely milk, bread, and probably meats, some chicken. That’s what usually goes. Those items go first. They get empty real quick.”

Today, those items are on the shelves.

“My crew, they get out here and they go at it every day real hard,” Summerlin said.

Around for 50 years, the last two years of the pandemic have presented new challenges to Summerlin’s crew.

“Each week we just put it together,” he said. “We’ve been doing it for two years so we are kind of professional at it now.”

Summerlin says if you see an empty shelf at his Piggly Wiggly, that doesn’t necessarily mean the store is out of stock. They just haven’t restocked from their back storage yet.

“We have it in the back and we are processing it and getting it out,” Summerlin said. “It will be on the shelves by the end of the week.”

One thing you are bound to experience, pandemic or not, is a line at the checkout.

“You might have to stand in line because it’s always busy, but the cashiers and everyone are always so friendly and helpful,” Skinner said.

WITN’s meteorologists say the winter weather will hit other parts of North Carolina harder than the East this weekend.

Grocery stores are anticipated to stay open at regular hours both Saturday and Sunday.

