Governor Cooper encourages people to prepare ahead of Winter storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -In a presser Saturday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and emergency management officials encouraged people to prepare ahead of this weekends Winter weather.

Cooper said people should make sure they have essentials before the storm and avoid the roadways once Winter weather hits.

Cooper also pushed people to the state website for family emergency kit guidelines.

“Regardless of where you live, pay close attention to your local weather forecast to get prepared and to know whether it’s too dangerous to go out. Plan to stay home tomorrow, Sunday. Today make sure you have groceries, medications and other essentials like water, batteries and pet food that you’ll need for the next few days.”

North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary, Eric Boyette said NCDOT employees and contractors have pretreated the roads since last Thursday, spreading two and a half million gallons of brine and preparing equipment for post storm response.

“Our crews are ready to respond after the storm hits and we will plow and de-ice roads, cut and shove, download trees and remove debris.”

Cooper said Duke energy is bringing in out-of-state crews to help, requesting people experiencing a power outage to contact their provider.

Additionally, Cooper has activated 200 National Guard soldiers to respond to trouble spots along the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.