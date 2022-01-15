FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain and strong winds expected across ENC Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight through tomorrow night, an area of low pressure will move over the western half of the state on its way to the Northeast. The track of the low will be the deciding factor of who will get snow and who will not, and recent model data has shown a consistent track for the low near the mountains. This essentially eliminates the chance of snow accumulations here in Eastern NC, and also limits our exposure to freezing rain and sleet.

A model outlook (GRAF) of Sunday morning's potential precipitation for 9am. (WITN Weather)

We will be what is considered the “warm sector” of the frontal system. While this means we will see plenty of moisture, the aptly named “warm sector” will keep temperatures from falling below freezing and keep the precipitation coming in the form of rain. There is a chance of a rain/freezing rain/sleet mixture between the hours of 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday morning for communities west of Highway 17, but as winds accelerate out of the west-southwest, temperatures will rise through the day, turning that mixed precip. back into rain at or before noon.

A model outlook (GRAF) of Sunday afternoon's potential precipitation for 3 p.m. (WITN Weather)

Rain will be an ongoing event for Sunday, starting early and finishing late. We’ll start off the day with light to moderate showers (and possibly a wintry mix for some) before transitioning to heavy downpours during the afternoon. The duration and intensity of the showers will result in over an inch of rain for most, with some experiencing totals as high as 2 to 3 inches. The heavy rain will wrap up quickly once the cold front clears the coast, which should happen an hour or two after sunset.

A model outlook (GRAF) of Sunday evening's potential precipitation for 6 p.m. (WITN Weather)

Strong winds will be present through Sunday and Monday. Winds Sunday will blow in at 20 to 30 mph sustained (gusting up to 45 mph along the coast) but will come from different directions depending on the time and position of the low pressure system. Early in the morning, we’ll see a northeast wind last until early afternoon when wind vanes start to point southeasterly. A southwesterly wind will take hold from sunset into Monday morning, which will send our temperatures into the 50s briefly before coming back down into the upper 30s to low 40s by sunrise. Throughout this two day time period, winds will be strong enough to break tree branches and knock down trees, which could impact power across the area.

A model outlook of potential winds Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. The first high tide of Sunday will occur between 6:15 to 6:30 am. (WITN Weather)

Coastal communities will also be faced with the threat of flooding. Early Sunday, the flooding threat will be highest for areas near the mouth of the Neuse River. But as winds shift to the southeast, strong onshore flow will create heavy waves and push substantial water up along southeastern facing beaches. As winds turn southwesterly, the flooding threat will shift to the sound side of the Outer Banks, which could linger into Monday.

A model outlook (GRAF) of potential winds Sunday evening. The second high tide of the day will occur between 6:45 to 7pm. (WITN Weather)

