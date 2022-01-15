Advertisement

Fire erupts near chemical plant; residents told to stay away

A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky...
A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings in the complex, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted Friday night on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says much of the building where the fire originated has collapsed within itself.

He also says one firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital, but is doing well. There were no initial reports of loss of life. The fire chief says the building was vacant when the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking wet weather for the weekend
Johnny Hobbs
TROOPERS: Man who hit husband, wife in Greene County charged with DWI
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting at other employee, wounding customer
Karly Gurganus | Michael Bray
Drugs smuggled into jail via woman’s underclothing
Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency in advance of winter storm

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing Durham child
Four people with gang affiliations to face federal charges in LA officer's shooting death.
Feds charge gang members in LA officer's death
J.H. Rose boys, Farmville boys and D.H. Conley girls win big basketball games, Silver hits 1000th ca