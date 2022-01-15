Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Durham child

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) -An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child from Durham.

The Durham Police Department is searching for 9-year-old Andrake Paulk.

He’s described as a black male, approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

Police say his alleged abductor is 18-year-old Ta’Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk. She is a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 235 pounds. She has orange and black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange sweater.

They’re believed to be traveling in a White 2020 Nissan Altima with NC license tag number HJK3628.

Pictures of Andrake or Ta’Daisa have not been provided at this time.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you can call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4600, 911 or call 911 or *HP.

