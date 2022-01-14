Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting at other employee, wounding customer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help finding a Winterville teen suspected of a December shooting.

The Greenville Police Department says 18-year-old Freedom Morris has warrants for his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Police say on Dec. 10th, Morris got into a fight with another employee at the drive-through of Wendy’s on East Arlington Boulevard. The other employee was not injured, but a woman sitting in the drive-through later realized she was hit by a stray bullet in the leg.

They say the woman’s injury was not life-threatening and she reported it to police.

Greenville police say Morris should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Greenville police at (252) 329-4186 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

