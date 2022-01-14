TROOPERS: Man who hit husband, wife in Greene County charged with DWI

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man who hit a husband and wife in Greene County has been charged with a DWI.

Officials charged Johnny Hobbs, 47, of Kinston, with DWI and felony serious injury in connection to a crash on Lloyd Harrison Road near Pridgen Road Thursday evening.

State troopers say Hobbs was driving east on the road when he crossed the center line and hit Tony Walston, 62, and Jill Walston, 58, of Snow Hill, who were walking on the side of the road. The two were married.

The Walstons were taken to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries. There’s been no update on their condition.

