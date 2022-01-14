Advertisement

TROOPERS: Man who hit husband, wife in Greene County charged with DWI

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man who hit a husband and wife in Greene County has been charged with a DWI.

Officials charged Johnny Hobbs, 47, of Kinston, with DWI and felony serious injury in connection to a crash on Lloyd Harrison Road near Pridgen Road Thursday evening.

State troopers say Hobbs was driving east on the road when he crossed the center line and hit Tony Walston, 62, and Jill Walston, 58, of Snow Hill, who were walking on the side of the road. The two were married.

The Walstons were taken to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries. There’s been no update on their condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for more updates.

Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency in advance of winter storm
Masks required at Tyrrell County Schools starting today
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Still on target for a little wintry precipitation Sunday
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’