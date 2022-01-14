Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says 49-year-old Pamela Barnes is missing and is believed to be endangered and suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says Barnes was last seen on Packhouse Road in the Wilson area and in a 2005 white Toyota Camry with North Carolina plates and a JEL1309 license plate number.

Barnes is described as being five feet, two inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Barnes is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.