Saving Graces: Rocky

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Rocky.

Volunteers say Rocky will keep any family entertained with his larger than life personality. They say he loves to explore, snuggle and chase toys and is always getting into hilarious antics.

Rocky recently underwent a underwent a major procedure and volunteers say the hardest part was keeping him calm because he was ready to party when he woke up!

If you are interested in Rocky, click here. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment at PetSmart.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

