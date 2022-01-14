Advertisement

Rocky Mount police arrest two on drug charges

Lancaster / Cotton
Lancaster / Cotton(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested two men on drug charges.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 71-year-old Jimmie Lancaster was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance, and 20-year-old Stepfon Cotton for possession of marijuana.

Police say they searched a home on Cherry Street due to an investigation into drugs and found and seized nearly an ounce of crack cocaine and nearly an ounce of marijuana and $8,027 in cash.

Lancaster is jailed on a $20,000 unsecured bond and Cotton was cited and released.

