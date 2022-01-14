Remote learning two days next week for Carteret County Schools

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Public School System is the latest to announce it will switch to remote learning for a few days next week.

The school district says Tuesday and Wednesday will be remote learning days. School is not in session Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The schedule change is being done in the interest of student and staff safety and out of an abundance of caution.

Onslow County Public Schools switched to remote learning for Pre-K through 8th grade beginning Friday and then Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Monday is a holiday.

