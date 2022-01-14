Advertisement

Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’

(unsplash.com)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Highway Patrol says two people are in the hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash.

Trooper Batchelor says the crash involved a vehicle and two pedestrians and occurred at about 5:30 p.m. He says it happened on Lloyd Harrison Road outside of Snow Hill.

WITN is told the two pedestrians were brought to Vidant Medical Center with “serious injuries.”

Batchelor says the crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for more updates.

