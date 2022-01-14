Advertisement

NCEL 01-13-2022

NCEL 01-13-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking active weekend weather
Willow Spring Apartments fire
Fire breaks out at Greenville senior living complex for second time this week
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’

Latest News

Protesters push against Compute North in Greenville
Protesters push against Compute North in Greenville
Remote learning two days next week for Carteret County Schools
Remote learning two days next week for Carteret County Schools
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
Tyrrell County Schools votes to reinstate mask mandate
Tyrrell County Schools votes to reinstate mask mandate