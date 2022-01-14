Advertisement

NCDOT crews prepare for dangerous winter weather

NCDOT anti-icing
NCDOT anti-icing(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the potential for hazardous weather this weekend, North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are already treating the roads with brine.

According to Jordan Davenport, Pitt County maintenance engineer, the pandemic has caused them to adjust their schedules.

“Due to the COVID pandemic and the staffing issues that it can create at any given time, we wanted to make sure we gave ourselves plenty of time to prepare ourselves for a potential event,” Davenport said.

Like many people, drivers have to constantly adapt to the many obstacles that the pandemic throws their way.

Before the storm arrives, NCDOT drivers are asking the community to simply do the following:

People driving around may notice a brine coat on their car. If the forecast goes the way WITN meteorologists are expecting, it’ll wash right off with the rain.

