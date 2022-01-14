NCDOT crews prepare for dangerous winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the potential for hazardous weather this weekend, North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are already treating the roads with brine.

According to Jordan Davenport, Pitt County maintenance engineer, the pandemic has caused them to adjust their schedules.

“Due to the COVID pandemic and the staffing issues that it can create at any given time, we wanted to make sure we gave ourselves plenty of time to prepare ourselves for a potential event,” Davenport said.

Like many people, drivers have to constantly adapt to the many obstacles that the pandemic throws their way.

“We’ve been able to change our dynamic a little bit and overcome the issues it has created for us.”

Before the storm arrives, NCDOT drivers are asking the community to simply do the following:

“If you have to drive through the hazardous weather or while we’re preparing for this event, please be mindful, give us plenty of room to treat the roads and keep everyone safe.”

People driving around may notice a brine coat on their car. If the forecast goes the way WITN meteorologists are expecting, it’ll wash right off with the rain.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.