Masks required at Tyrrell County Schools starting today

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Tyrrell County Schools have reinstated a mask mandate starting Friday.

The school board voted 4-1 Thursday night in favor of requiring face coverings at all times for all individuals, including students, employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, while inside of school buildings or on school buses, vans, and other school transportation.

Under the mandate, everyone must now wear an NCDHHS-approved mask. The district says it will have extra masks for anyone who needs one.

The policy also states: “Generally, individuals are not required to wear face coverings while outdoors or while in personal vehicles on school grounds. However, masks must be worn in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people.

The district says students or staff members who had prior approved mask accommodations as a medical exemption are allowed to return to those previous measures.

The school board will have its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19th.

