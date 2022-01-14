Kinston police say murder is still unsolved on third anniversary

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened in a murder from three years ago today.

The Kinston Police Department says on Thursday, Jan. 14th, 2019, at about 9:27 p.m., three people were sitting in a parked vehicle on 808 Doctors Drive when two people approached and tried to rob them. During the robbery, one of the robbers fired a shot that hit Quantae Dixon, who later died from the wound.

Officers say they have not identified the suspects responsible for the murder.

The Kinston Police Department is asking anyone with any information on that night to call their tips line at (252)-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)-523-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.