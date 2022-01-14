Advertisement

Kinston police say murder is still unsolved on third anniversary

Quantae Dixon
Quantae Dixon(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened in a murder from three years ago today.

The Kinston Police Department says on Thursday, Jan. 14th, 2019, at about 9:27 p.m., three people were sitting in a parked vehicle on 808 Doctors Drive when two people approached and tried to rob them. During the robbery, one of the robbers fired a shot that hit Quantae Dixon, who later died from the wound.

Officers say they have not identified the suspects responsible for the murder.

The Kinston Police Department is asking anyone with any information on that night to call their tips line at (252)-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)-523-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watch parts of NC
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Brief wintry mix early Sunday then a rainy day; Cool winds today
Willow Spring Apartments fire
Fire breaks out at Greenville senior living complex for second time this week
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages

Latest News

Carteret County reports three new COVID-19 deaths
ENC airport addresses travel concerns ahead of storm
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting at other employee, wounding customer
Karly Gurganus | Michael Bray
Drugs smuggled into jail via woman’s underclothing