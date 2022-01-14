Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Brief wintry mix early Sunday then a rainy day; Cool winds today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Central and Western North Carolina for Sunday. None of Eastern NC is in the watch area.

Friday will see northwest winds pick up and temperatures begin to ease down. Highs will reach the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies, but we’ll feel chillier as winds pick up. Cooler air settles in overnight Friday night with lows in the upper 20s.

A storm system is still on target to move over Eastern NC from sunrise Sunday through Sunday night. We will see primarily rain from this system, however, it will probably begin as a brief icy mix Sunday morning for well inland areas. The window for any wintry precipitation in ENC will likely occur from 4am to 10am Sunday. The rest of the system will be rain for us. Snow chances look very limited to the onset of precipitation for far inland areas. This will not be a snowstorm for Eastern NC.

We will also get breezy by Sunday afternoon along the coast with gusts over 20 mph. Most areas will likely see 1″-2″ of rainfall before the rain exits late Sunday night. Stay in touch with the WITN weather forecasts on this website, the WITN Weather App, and on WITN.

Friday

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 54. Wind: NW 12-17. Low 28

Saturday

Mostly cloudy and cold with a high of only 40. Wind: NE 5-12

Saturday Night

Cloudy with mixed wintry precipitation possible toward sunrise far inland areas. Low: 29. Wind: NE 5-10. Precipitation chance: 20%.

Sunday

Inland AM mix turns to all rain during the morning. Breezy with afternoon temperatures ranging from the low 40s well inland to low 60s on the coast. Wind: NE 15-25. Rain chance: 100%.

Sunday Night

Rain, heavy at times through midnight to clearing skies. Low: 34. Wind: SW 10-20. Rain chance: 100%.

MLK Jr Day

Sunny, windy and chilly. High of 47. Wind: W 15-25.

