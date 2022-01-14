Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Brief wintry mix early Sunday then a rainy day; Cool winds today

A Winter Storm will affect NC Sunday, but ENC will see mainly rain
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Central and Western North Carolina for Sunday. None of Eastern NC is in the watch area.

Friday will see northwest winds pick up and temperatures begin to ease down. Highs will reach the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies, but we’ll feel chillier as winds pick up. Cooler air settles in overnight Friday night with lows in the upper 20s.

A storm system is still on target to move over Eastern NC from sunrise Sunday through Sunday night. We will see primarily rain from this system, however, it will probably begin as a brief icy mix Sunday morning for well inland areas. The window for any wintry precipitation in ENC will likely occur from 4am to 10am Sunday. The rest of the system will be rain for us. Snow chances look very limited to the onset of precipitation for far inland areas. This will not be a snowstorm for Eastern NC.

We will also get breezy by Sunday afternoon along the coast with gusts over 20 mph. Most areas will likely see 1″-2″ of rainfall before the rain exits late Sunday night. Stay in touch with the WITN weather forecasts on this website, the WITN Weather App, and on WITN.

First Alert Forecast 730am Sunday
First Alert Forecast 730am Sunday(WITN)
First Alert Forecast Sunday 1130am
First Alert Forecast Sunday 1130am(WITN)
Projected Rainfall
Projected Rainfall(WITN)

Friday

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 54. Wind: NW 12-17. Low 28

Saturday

Mostly cloudy and cold with a high of only 40. Wind: NE 5-12

Saturday Night

Cloudy with mixed wintry precipitation possible toward sunrise far inland areas. Low: 29. Wind: NE 5-10. Precipitation chance: 20%.

Sunday

Inland AM mix turns to all rain during the morning. Breezy with afternoon temperatures ranging from the low 40s well inland to low 60s on the coast. Wind: NE 15-25. Rain chance: 100%.

Sunday Night

Rain, heavy at times through midnight to clearing skies. Low: 34. Wind: SW 10-20. Rain chance: 100%.

MLK Jr Day

Sunny, windy and chilly. High of 47. Wind: W 15-25.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willow Spring Apartments fire
Fire breaks out at Greenville senior living complex for second time this week
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Friday, January 14th Noon
First Alert Forecast for Friday, January 14th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Friday, January 14th at 4:30am
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonable afternoon today; Weekend storm update
WITN First Alert Forecast for Thursday, Jan. 13th
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, January 13th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, January 13th at 4:30am