Greenville receives nearly $500,000 grant for Wildwood Park

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville has received a grant to help improve its newest park.

The city says the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department was named one of 41 recipients of a parks and recreation trust fund grant.

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources says the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority has approved $28.6 million in capital improvement projects and land acquisitions for state parks. Another $13.6 million will fund local parks and recreation projects across the state.

Greenville will receive $481,350 for the development of Wildwood Park, which opened its first phase in October of 2021.

“We are very excited and grateful to receive the PARTF grant for Wildwood Park,” Don Octigan, Greenville Recreation and Parks director said.

Wildwood Park is located just north of the Tar River and the city says includes more than 360 acres of land and two ponds for outdoor recreation and water activities. The park includes natural trails, a floating dock with boat slips, a kayak launch, outdoor shelters, camping platforms, and a sandy beach.

The city says future development at the park will include mountain bike trails, boardwalks, a bicycle skills course, bridges, an observation tower, and trail connections to River Park North.

