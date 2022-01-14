Greenville Mall testing site closed Sunday due to storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The possibility of winter weather has closed down a large COVID-19 testing site in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Health Department says the site at the Greenville Mall, operated by OptumServe, will not be in operation on Sunday.

Because of the holiday, the testing site will reopen Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. by appointment only. The county says due to the high demand for tests, they cannot accommodate people without appointments at the mall testing center.

Appointments can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Those without Internet, or registering someone under 18, can call 877-562-4850.

