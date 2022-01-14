Advertisement

Greenville Mall testing site closed Sunday due to storm

This testing site is located behind the Greenville Mall.
This testing site is located behind the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The possibility of winter weather has closed down a large COVID-19 testing site in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Health Department says the site at the Greenville Mall, operated by OptumServe, will not be in operation on Sunday.

Because of the holiday, the testing site will reopen Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. by appointment only. The county says due to the high demand for tests, they cannot accommodate people without appointments at the mall testing center.

Appointments can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Those without Internet, or registering someone under 18, can call 877-562-4850.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watch parts of NC
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Brief wintry mix early Sunday then a rainy day; Cool winds today
Willow Spring Apartments fire
Fire breaks out at Greenville senior living complex for second time this week
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages

Latest News

NCDOT anti-icing
DOT crews prepare for dangerous winter weather
Schools move to remote learning
Staffing shortages push schools to remote learning
Tyrrell County Schools votes to reinstate mask mandate
Onslow County reports four new COVID-19 deaths, one-day case record